3. TURNED UP FOR WATT

LaFleur should know better than to watch a horror movie before bedtime, but that’s apparently what the Packers coach did early in the week when he looked at the Steelers’ defense on film.

“It’s a great challenge, man,” LaFleur said. “I watched all their sacks from the last two years and I think I got nightmares from it.”

He’s probably not feeling any better now that ex-University of Wisconsin star T.J. Watt (above), who missed last week’s loss to Cincinnati with a groin injury, was removed from the injury report and is set to play against the Packers.

“I’m going to have a lot of family and friends in town for the game. It’s going to be a really special moment,” Watt told reporters in Pittsburgh. “Just really looking forward to getting back on the field and back on track and hopefully performing for the team.”

Without Watt in the lineup against the Bengals, the Steelers were held without a sack — snapping an NFL-record 75-game streak with at least one sack, dating back to 2016.