3. TRENDING UP

For all the criticism the Packers' special teams have endured this season — and, let’s be honest, deservedly so — the units may finally be reaching the point where they’re not dragging down the entire team with their cavalcade of mistakes.
After a train wreck of a performance against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 12, the mistakes were fewer in Baltimore the final week (although the Packers did have three special-teams penalties), and in last week’s win against Cleveland, the coverage units were effective, the place-kicking operation was flawless, punter Corey Bojorquez was back to his usual consistent self, and the return game didn’t make an egregious errors.
With the playoffs looming, that improvement absolutely had to happen — and must continue.
“Things are trending in the right direction, but we have to continue to be better than our former selves each day and continue to try to stack days — stack days and get a little bit better each and every day,” special teams coordinator Mo Drayton said.
His unit will be challenged again by the Vikings, and could be forced to corral kickoff returner Kene Nwangwu (above) without their two unit leaders, linebackers Ty Summers (on injured reserve with a hamstring injury) and Oren Burks after both tested positive for COVID-19. Nwangwu has a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns (of 99 and 98 yards) despite missing the first half of the season because of a preseason knee injury.
“We had our best special-teams practice to date on (Wednesday). The guys’ awareness, their attention to detail, is at a heightened level — almost as if they do not want to let down their big brother ‘OB,’ that’s what we call (Burks), or their big brother Ty Summers,” Drayton said. “Minnesota has a great kick returner. This guy can really go. So, we have a big, big challenge and we’re up for the challenge.”
