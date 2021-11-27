3. THIS IS NOT DETROIT, MAN

Amos and the rest of the Packers' defensive players are well-acquainted with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (above), with Stafford having spent his first 12 NFL seasons with NFC North rival Detroit. Amos has faced Stafford seven times, having played for the Chicago Bears before joining the Packers as a free agent in 2019.
And while Stafford’s career has been an uphill battle — his teams are a combined 81-93-1 in regular-season games he’s started, and he’s only played in just three career playoff games, in 2011, 2014 and 2016, losing them all — Amos has a pretty good idea why.
“Matt Stafford always been good. He just played for the Lions,” Amos said, a line he delivered with a straight face and no obvious sign of trying to be funny. “Sometimes when you're not playing for a team that's winning, you don't get praise for a lot of things that you can do. He's been a great thrower of the football. He always had a great deep ball. He always could do the tricks and make all those throws, and I remember him being able to scramble and get yards when needed. So I feel like he's the same person. He's just on a new team in a different spotlight.”
So far in the Rams offense, Stafford has what would be career highs in passer rating (106.1) and completion percentage (67.7%) going, and with the help of a 17th game, he’s on pace to break his single-season touchdown pass (41) and yardage (5,038) marks, too. It’s why Rams head coach Sean McVay was more than happy to ship former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff to Detroit for the 33-year-old Stafford.
That said, Stafford did struggle in the Rams’ back-to-back losses before the bye week, completing 57 of 89 passes (64.0%) for 537 yards with four interceptions, two touchdowns and seven sacks (69.4 passer rating) in losses to the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers. But perhaps a week off was just what he needed.
“There’s not a throw that he can’t make,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “They’re the most explosive offense in the National Football League, so it’s not only him but it’s the cumulative effect of all the players they have. They’ve got a lot of great players. I think Sean does as good as anybody of scheming you up and getting guys open, and they’ve got a guy (in Stafford) that, when it’s open, it’s pretty much automatic. ... They take a lot of shots, and they’ve done a nice job protecting him and when guys are open down the field, he makes you pay.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.