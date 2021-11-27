3. THIS IS NOT DETROIT, MAN

Amos and the rest of the Packers' defensive players are well-acquainted with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (above), with Stafford having spent his first 12 NFL seasons with NFC North rival Detroit. Amos has faced Stafford seven times, having played for the Chicago Bears before joining the Packers as a free agent in 2019.

And while Stafford’s career has been an uphill battle — his teams are a combined 81-93-1 in regular-season games he’s started, and he’s only played in just three career playoff games, in 2011, 2014 and 2016, losing them all — Amos has a pretty good idea why.

“Matt Stafford always been good. He just played for the Lions,” Amos said, a line he delivered with a straight face and no obvious sign of trying to be funny. “Sometimes when you're not playing for a team that's winning, you don't get praise for a lot of things that you can do. He's been a great thrower of the football. He always had a great deep ball. He always could do the tricks and make all those throws, and I remember him being able to scramble and get yards when needed. So I feel like he's the same person. He's just on a new team in a different spotlight.”