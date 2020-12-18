3. THIRD DOWN SUCCESS

After converting a whopping 8 of 11 third-down situations last Sunday against the Lions, the Packers entered this week leading the NFL in third-down efficiency, having converted at a 49.7% clip. That may be the best indicator of just how far the offense has come in Year 2 of Matt LaFleur’s scheme, considering that last year’s offense picked up just 36% of its third downs — tying for 21st in the NFL.

“I mean, the third down is unbelievable,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “I remember in the past, to be a playoff team you wanted to be over 40%. This year, it’s closer to 50%. I mean, that’s astounding.”