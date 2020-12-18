3. THIRD DOWN SUCCESS

After converting a whopping 8 of 11 third-down situations last Sunday against the Lions, the Packers entered this week leading the NFL in third-down efficiency, having converted at a 49.7% clip. That may be the best indicator of just how far the offense has come in Year 2 of Matt LaFleur’s scheme, considering that last year’s offense picked up just 36% of its third downs — tying for 21st in the NFL.
“I mean, the third down is unbelievable,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “I remember in the past, to be a playoff team you wanted to be over 40%. This year, it’s closer to 50%. I mean, that’s astounding.”
While Hackett credited everyone from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to his pass-catching targets to the offensive line, another important part of the equation is how effectively the Packers have stayed ahead of the sticks. Of their 279 third-down situations, 76 have been third-and-5 or shorter. On those, the Packers have converted 61.8%, up 4% from a year ago. On third-and-6 to -10, they’re 24 for 55 (43.6%), a massive improvement over last year, when they faced an astonishing 183 such situations and converted only 49 (26.8%).
“I think it’s just everybody’s feeling more comfortable with everything we’re asking everyone to do,” Hackett said. “And it allows you to execute more and be more efficient and keep moving the chains. It’s Year 2. The guys are getting comfortable and they’re buying in.”
