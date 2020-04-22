3. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Unless you’ve been socially distancing for so long that you have forgotten, the Packers’ wide receiver corps beyond Pro Bowler Davante Adams was less than stellar last season and is the team’s most glaring area of need. It’s been nearly two decades since the Packers took a receiver in the first round — then-head coach/GM Mike Sherman did it in 2002 with Florida State’s Javon Walker — but this could be the year to end that streak. Then again, it’s a terrific receiver draft and quality can be found later. Still, Higgins is a versatile playmaker who could have an impact immediately.