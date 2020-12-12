3. TALKING UP THE OPPOSITION

Even though his team leads the NFL in scoring offense (31.6 points per game) and is second in total offense (396.6 yards per game) and the Packers are facing a Lions defense that is second-worst in the 32-team NFL in scoring defense (29.8 points per game) and 28th in total defense (395.8 yards per game), Matt LaFleur did his best all week long to remind his players that they aren’t good enough to just roll their helmets onto the Ford Field turf and win.

Even with the statistical disparities, LaFleur emphasized that the Lions are still within a game of the last NFC wild card playoff spot despite their 5-7 record, and that the Lions got out to a 14-3 lead at Lambeau Field on Sept. 20 before the Packers rallied en route to a 42-21 blowout win. In that game, the Packers rolled up 488 total yards of offense, even without Davante Adams in the second half because of a hamstring injury.