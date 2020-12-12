3. TALKING UP THE OPPOSITION

Even though his team leads the NFL in scoring offense (31.6 points per game) and is second in total offense (396.6 yards per game) and the Packers are facing a Lions defense that is second-worst in the 32-team NFL in scoring defense (29.8 points per game) and 28th in total defense (395.8 yards per game), Matt LaFleur did his best all week long to remind his players that they aren’t good enough to just roll their helmets onto the Ford Field turf and win.
Even with the statistical disparities, LaFleur emphasized that the Lions are still within a game of the last NFC wild card playoff spot despite their 5-7 record, and that the Lions got out to a 14-3 lead at Lambeau Field on Sept. 20 before the Packers rallied en route to a 42-21 blowout win. In that game, the Packers rolled up 488 total yards of offense, even without Davante Adams in the second half because of a hamstring injury.
So even though the Lions rank near the bottom of just about every meaningful defensive category, LaFleur instead pointed to how interim head coach Darrell Bevell (above) has changed the vibe in Detroit following head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn’s firings and emphasized that the Lions’ Matthew Stafford-led offense gained 460 yards — including Stafford’s 402-yard passing day — in their 34-30 comeback win over Chicago last week.
“This is the National Football League. There’s plenty of examples each and every week of the, quote-unquote, ‘team that’s favored’ not getting it done. So, it doesn’t matter,” LaFleur said. “You better bring your ‘A’ game each and every week. We’re going to have to play our best game as far I’m concerned. We’re going to have to play our best game to give ourselves a chance to win. This is a good football team.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.
