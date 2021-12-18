3. STOP THE RUN, THEN ‘12’

“This is a very, very good defense. They have always been known for bringing a lot of pressure,” Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett explained. “You just have to prepare for so many different things and it's a very, very aggressive defense, which can be a good thing or a bad thing. It's kind of a feast or famine at times. There's plays to be had, but if you miss that play, bad things can happen.

“I think it's going to be really about those guys communicating up front, understanding who's out on the field and seeing the new stuff that they're going to throw at us. They're going to have some kind of a wrinkle that they're going to throw at us, and it's going to be pretty dramatic.”