3. STOP THE RUN, THEN ‘12’

Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was late for his weekly Q&A session with reporters on Thursday but had a good reason for his tardiness.
“We’re playing a pretty good quarterback this week, so we had a little extra walk-through time,” he explained apologetically.
Yes, everyone knows how good Rodgers (above), the reigning NFL MVP, is. But that doesn’t mean stopping him is the top-line item on the Ravens’ to-do list defensively.
“I think everybody knows here that we take great pride in shutting down the run, and I think that’s still the No. 1 goal. And then after that, it’s make sure No. 12 is sore when he leaves the game, at the end of the game,” Martindale said. “I think that that’s always been our philosophy (and) that will continue to be our philosophy — stop the run, hit quarterback however hard, legally, as you can. And that’s the way we’re going to attack this one.”
Bereft of depth in the secondary because of injuries, the Ravens have been fantastic against the run, entering the weekend No. 1 in the NFL in fewest rushing yards allowed per game (85.5) and fourth in yards allowed per carry (3.94). But their beat-up secondary has had its issues, which is why the Ravens are 31st in the 32-team league in pass defense (266.1 yards per game) and why they’ll be counting on their pass rush to make Rodgers, who continues to deal with that fractured left pinkie toe, uncomfortable.
“This is a very, very good defense. They have always been known for bringing a lot of pressure,” Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett explained. “You just have to prepare for so many different things and it's a very, very aggressive defense, which can be a good thing or a bad thing. It's kind of a feast or famine at times. There's plays to be had, but if you miss that play, bad things can happen.
“I think it's going to be really about those guys communicating up front, understanding who's out on the field and seeing the new stuff that they're going to throw at us. They're going to have some kind of a wrinkle that they're going to throw at us, and it's going to be pretty dramatic.”
The Packers line will have to deal with that despite being without 80% of its preferred starting lineup, as right tackle Billy Turner suffered a left knee injury against Chicago last week and could be out for the rest of the regular season, if not longer. That means the Packers will start Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Lucas Patrick at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Dennis Kelly at right tackle, hoping they can protect Rodgers as effectively as other lines have taken care of their quarterbacks, with the Ravens having managed just one sack over the past two games.
“They are (starters) now,” offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said of the stand-ins. “They’ve played a lot of ball, so that’s been great. They’re getting a ton of experience, they’re playing against really good players, gone against a lot of top-tier defensive linemen obviously throughout the season. And I think every week they just take the challenge. The mindset that they have week in and week out is that no matter who lines up against them, we’ve got to bring our best and do a good job.”
