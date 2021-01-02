3. STATE OF URGENCY

It still baffles LaFleur that in last year’s regular-season finale, with a first-round playoff bye there for the taking, his team came out against a playing-out-the-string Detroit Lions team at Ford Field and looked borderline apathetic. Although the Packers eventually recovered from their 17-3 halftime deficit and won the game on a walk-off Mason Crosby field goal, LaFleur has been using that experience as an object lesson throughout the week.
This year, of course, the stakes are even higher. The Packers clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs with a victory — as well as the only first-round playoff bye with the field having expanded to seven teams in each conference. Given the Bears’ resurgence since the last time the teams met, LaFleur knows the Packers cannot afford to sleepwalk through another first half, especially against a team that can earn a playoff berth of its own with a victory.
“You better learn from every experience, both good and bad,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, I don’t think we approached it with the right sense of urgency in that game, especially considering the circumstances that (the Lions) were going through at the time, being out of the playoffs.
“I think when you look at what the Bears have in front of them, obviously if they win, they’re in. This is a playoff game for us. That’s our mindset. That’s how we’re going to attack this thing. That’s their mindset, too. It should be a great battle.”
