3. SEARCHING FOR BOBBY TONYAN

The Packers do like Josiah Deguara, whose playing time figures to spike, and Dominique Dafney, who just returned from a hip injury. And they always have old reliable Marcedes Lewis, who remains an outstanding blocker at age 37 and has gotten more involved in the passing game this season than in years past.

But each member of that threesome has specific strengths, and after missing most of last season with a torn ACL of his own, Deguara is still getting his legs back underneath him. He is likely the best candidate to be a more versatile piece in the offense, but he’ll need to elevate his performance to make up for Tonyan’s absence.

“I think with anything like this, you dig down and you look at the best possible situations for each guy,” tight ends coach Justin Outten said. “You want to exploit their talents and help us win. You don't necessarily have to have a certain guy run a certain route, but with (Tonyan’s) position in third down and the ‘gold zone,’ you're going to have other guys step up. And it's going to be spread out throughout the entire offense.”