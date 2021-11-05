3. SEARCHING FOR BOBBY TONYAN

The Packers offense has survived despite playing all or parts of the first eight games without their top wide receiver (Adams), their franchise left tackle (David Bakhtiari), their best downfield passing threat (Marquez Valdes-Scantling), their second-best offensive lineman (left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins) and do-the-dirty-work receiver (Allen Lazard).
Now, though, they’ll have to make do without their best and most versatile tight end, Robert Tonyan (above), who suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during last week’s win over Arizona and is lost for the season. While he was off to a slow statistical start, thanks in part to having more blocking responsibilities to assist the constantly juggling offensive line, he started breaking out of it against the Cardinals (three catches for 49 yards, including the 32-yarder on which he was injured), and the Packers — despite a host of tight ends they like — don’t have anyone who can stress a defense down the seam and block in the pass and run games the way Tonyan can.
“Bobby is a tough one to replace,” LaFleur admitted. “He’s a guy that’s so versatile in terms of both the run game and the pass game. Luckily, we have some good depth there, so it’s going to be kind of by-committee, I think.”
The Packers do like Josiah Deguara, whose playing time figures to spike, and Dominique Dafney, who just returned from a hip injury. And they always have old reliable Marcedes Lewis, who remains an outstanding blocker at age 37 and has gotten more involved in the passing game this season than in years past.
But each member of that threesome has specific strengths, and after missing most of last season with a torn ACL of his own, Deguara is still getting his legs back underneath him. He is likely the best candidate to be a more versatile piece in the offense, but he’ll need to elevate his performance to make up for Tonyan’s absence.
“I think with anything like this, you dig down and you look at the best possible situations for each guy,” tight ends coach Justin Outten said. “You want to exploit their talents and help us win. You don't necessarily have to have a certain guy run a certain route, but with (Tonyan’s) position in third down and the ‘gold zone,’ you're going to have other guys step up. And it's going to be spread out throughout the entire offense.”
Said Deguara: “I’m just ready to go out and show what I can do, definitely. I think that whenever my number’s called, I’m going to go out there and try to make the most of the opportunity and take advantage of any time I’m on the field.”