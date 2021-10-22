3. RUNNING THE SHOW

The Packers’ dynamic duo of Aaron Jones (above left) and AJ Dillon (above right) is delivering exactly what the personnel staff envisioned when Dillon was selected in the second round of last year’s draft and what the coaching staff pictured after locker-room favorite Jamaal Williams moved on to the Detroit Lions in free agency. And while Rodgers might drive the offense, the Jones-Dillon pairing has been the engine, especially during the past several games.
“Those guys are performing at a high level. You're lucky to have one guy that you feel really, really good about, let alone both of those two guys,” said LaFleur, who also likes rookie seventh-round pick Kylin Hill, the No. 3 back. “We're fortunate to have those types of guys. We are better suited when we can have, at a bare minimum, two different backs getting a significant amount of touches, whether it's through the pass game or the run game.”
During the team’s five-game winning streak, Jones and Dillon have combined for 123 carries for 582 yards and two touchdowns, plus 27 receptions for 234 yards and five TDs. They were especially good together in recent wins over Pittsburgh (34 touches, 196 combined yards, one TD), Cincinnati (30 touches, 188 yards) and Chicago (28 touches, 169 yards, one TD), and the Packers know they need that to continue against Washington and beyond.
“Anytime you can get any two backs going, that is really good. If we can get that done every game, I think we’re going to be in good position,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “The more you can spread it between those two, the better we’re going to be as the season continues."
Added Adams: “It makes it to where these guys (on defense) basically have got to pick their poison. It makes my job a hell of a lot easier the better our run game is because, we talk about it a lot, the pass game and run game is tied together as far as some of the (play) action. So the better that they're running that thing, it's just going to be a nice window for me to run behind and make some plays off of that.”
