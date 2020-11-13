3. RUN TO DAYLIGHT?

The Jaguars appear to have a keeper in undrafted rookie free-agent running back James Robinson (above), who enters Sunday having rushed for 580 yards — second only to Kansas City’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire among rookie backs. Robinson, who played collegiately at Illinois State, won the starting job after the Jaguars cut veteran Leonard Fournette, and so far this season, he’s been one of the NFL’s best backs in yards after contact.

Given the Packers’ struggles against the run — while the Packers entered the week ranked 12th in the NFL against the run (111.0 yards per game), they were 21st with 4.53 yards allowed per carry — it will be vital for them to corral Robinson, who is easily the Jaguars’ biggest offensive weapon.

With the exception of Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook rushing for 163 yards and scoring four touchdowns on Nov. 1, the Packers' run defense hasn’t been as bad as advertised, at least statistically. This game is a chance to show that the perception isn’t the reality about their defense.