3. ROAD SWEET ROAD

For his part, Rodgers said he went outside in his backyard a couple times during the week and looked up at the sky and asked mother nature to replicate the conditions of those nights — cold, with temperatures in the 20s, but no wind. Rodgers has often said he can handle cold and even precipitation; it’s wind that causes the most issues.

“I went outside the last couple of nights, it was beautiful. There were no clouds in the sky. The stars were out,” Rodgers said. “I was like, ‘Man, why can’t we play in this weather?’ It was like 20 degrees, just beautiful. We have five cold-weather games down the stretch, (and) I look forward to those games. We always play good in that type of weather. (But) we’ve had some good ones inside a dome as well. It will be nice to have some fans there. I’m sure there will be a lot of Packer fans in the stands, which is exciting. It brings just a little bit of that atmosphere obviously to the game that we miss not having people around. As much as I don’t mind a controlled environment, I do enjoy those nice 20-degree-weather games with maybe a little bit of snow in the wintertime. We win a lot of those games.”