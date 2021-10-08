3. RETURN OF THE KING

Jerry Montgomery is notoriously tough on his guys. The Packers' longtime defensive line coach believes in tough love and truth, and he uses both to try to get the best out of his linemen.
So it was no surprise at midweek when Montgomery didn’t exactly rave about defensive end Kingsley Keke (above), who had his first sack of the season last week against Pittsburgh and stripped quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the play for a fumble that Kenny Clark recovered to set up the Packers’ second touchdown of the game.
“You know what? It’s been a slow start (for him),” Montgomery replied when asked what the performance could do for Keke moving forward. “We’ve been begging him — begging and pleading — to be more physical, and what was nice was he had a couple power rushes in that game. (He is) super athletic and quick and twitchy, but we’ve got to get him to start being more direct. And he did that, and the result of that was a huge play — which was awesome because as a coach, you’re like, ‘I told you so.’ The more he can continue to do those things, the more it’s going to help him out all around in his game.”
A 2019 fifth-round pick, the Packers expected Keke to make a Year 3 jump this year, and after his quiet start, this could be the tipping point for him. After the win over the Steelers, he admitted the play delivered a much-needed boost for him.
“It was huge for my confidence,” Keke said. “I started getting it back last week. I was playing a lot more physical. I’m getting on a roll now. I feel like I’m in my X-factor. I’m coming back to myself, my confidence. I just have to keep it rolling and keep pushing forward.”
