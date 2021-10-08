3. RETURN OF THE KING

So it was no surprise at midweek when Montgomery didn’t exactly rave about defensive end Kingsley Keke (above), who had his first sack of the season last week against Pittsburgh and stripped quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the play for a fumble that Kenny Clark recovered to set up the Packers’ second touchdown of the game.

“You know what? It’s been a slow start (for him),” Montgomery replied when asked what the performance could do for Keke moving forward. “We’ve been begging him — begging and pleading — to be more physical, and what was nice was he had a couple power rushes in that game. (He is) super athletic and quick and twitchy, but we’ve got to get him to start being more direct. And he did that, and the result of that was a huge play — which was awesome because as a coach, you’re like, ‘I told you so.’ The more he can continue to do those things, the more it’s going to help him out all around in his game.”