3. QUIET, PLEASE

The gleeful grin on David Bakhtiari’s face said it all. While there’s plenty of season left to be played — and if the U.S. eventually gets the COVID-19 pandemic under control, NFL stadiums might have more and more fans in the stands down the stretch — the Packers' all-pro left tackle knows the team got lucky by having two of the most difficult road venues on the schedule early, with limited attendance meaning less in-stadium noise.

“I mean it depends how the rest of the year unfolds, how many fans and who can come back into the stadiums towards the end of the year. I have no idea when it comes to that,” the smiling Bakhtiari said. “I will definitely say that crowd noise definitely effects the offensive line the most in terms of the offense, particularly the tackles.”