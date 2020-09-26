3. QUIET, PLEASE

The gleeful grin on David Bakhtiari’s face said it all. While there’s plenty of season left to be played — and if the U.S. eventually gets the COVID-19 pandemic under control, NFL stadiums might have more and more fans in the stands down the stretch — the Packers' all-pro left tackle knows the team got lucky by having two of the most difficult road venues on the schedule early, with limited attendance meaning less in-stadium noise.
“I mean it depends how the rest of the year unfolds, how many fans and who can come back into the stadiums towards the end of the year. I have no idea when it comes to that,” the smiling Bakhtiari said. “I will definitely say that crowd noise definitely effects the offensive line the most in terms of the offense, particularly the tackles.”
The Saints’ home (Mercedes-Benz Superdome) and the Minnesota Vikings’ home (U.S. Bank Stadium) are two of the loudest venues in the NFL, and the Packers beat the Vikings, 43-34, in an empty stadium on Sept. 13, and they’ll face the Saints with just 750 fans — immediate family members of players, coaches and staff — in this game. The ambient in-stadium pre-recorded crowd noise in Minnesota was such a non-factor that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got the Vikings defense to jump offsides four times in that game — something that was unheard of under normal high-decibel circumstances in the past.
“I’m not going to lie to you: When we got the schedule and we knew obviously with the pandemic there were going to be adjustments, we weren’t upset about that,” Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett confessed. “New Orleans — when I was with Tampa, we played there a bunch — and that place is incredibly loud and it definitely is an issue. Same thing with Minnesota. That’s one of the coolest places I’ve been to play a game with those fans.
“I mean, it is something that you’re not upset about when you go in there and there’s nobody in the stands and it’s not as loud as it typically is. So, it’s definitely something. Then you take Aaron’s cadence, which is a weapon for himself, and it allows that to be utilized even more. So I think that it’s definitely an advantage.”
