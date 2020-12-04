3. PRESTO, CHANGE-O?

There seemed to be a movement during the week to downplay just how much of a fire the Packers coaches lit under veteran outside linebacker Preston Smith’s backside in advance of his performance against Chicago (a sack, a fumble return for a touchdown and three total tackles) and maybe even a little revisionist history, too. Matt LaFleur even downplayed the fact that Rashan Gary, and not Smith, was on the field for the Bears’ first offensive snap, chalking that up to Gary being in the game because Mike Pettine opened in a specific defensive package.
“I wouldn't look too much into starting in the game of football,” LaFleur said. “It’s totally predicated on what package goes out there. And specifically with our defense here, Pet likes to use a variety of personnel groupings.”
Smith, meanwhile, claimed to be unaware of the attention his substandard play had received going into the Bears game, saying, “I don’t look at the stuff that’s being said. I don’t hear about all that stuff. I just go out there and play. I do what I’m coached to do.”
Smith did end up playing more snaps than Gary did against the Bears, but Pettine stopped short of dismissing questions about whether Smith was challenged by the coaches last week. One thing is certain: The Packers want more from their $52 million outside linebacker, and last week’s performance was a big step in the right direction.
“It was great to see him step up,” Pettine said. “A lot was made of Rashan playing over him in certain packages. (But) he stepped up and made plays when we needed to. When he’s going and he’s on point, he’s difficult to block in the run game and even moreso when he’s rushing the passer.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.
