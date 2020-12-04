3. PRESTO, CHANGE-O?

There seemed to be a movement during the week to downplay just how much of a fire the Packers coaches lit under veteran outside linebacker Preston Smith’s backside in advance of his performance against Chicago (a sack, a fumble return for a touchdown and three total tackles) and maybe even a little revisionist history, too. Matt LaFleur even downplayed the fact that Rashan Gary, and not Smith, was on the field for the Bears’ first offensive snap, chalking that up to Gary being in the game because Mike Pettine opened in a specific defensive package.

“I wouldn't look too much into starting in the game of football,” LaFleur said. “It’s totally predicated on what package goes out there. And specifically with our defense here, Pet likes to use a variety of personnel groupings.”

Smith, meanwhile, claimed to be unaware of the attention his substandard play had received going into the Bears game, saying, “I don’t look at the stuff that’s being said. I don’t hear about all that stuff. I just go out there and play. I do what I’m coached to do.”