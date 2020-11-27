3. PICK PARADE

There’s no quarterback in NFL history who has been better at delivering touchdown passes while mitigating the risk of interceptions, so the fact that Aaron Rodgers’ high — for him, anyway — interception total was a topic of conversation at midweek was mildly surprising. But facts are facts, and after throwing just two interceptions in 2018 and four INTs last year, Rodgers enters the final six games of the regular season having already matched last year’s total. His latest interception came in last week’s loss at Indianapolis, where he and center Corey Linsley also lost a fumble on a botched quarterback-center exchange.
“I think at some point you’re going to have some of those happen,” said Rodgers, who has 88 career regular-season interceptions and hasn’t thrown more than seven INTs in a season since 2015, when he threw eight. “In any season, to me it’s about the number of potentially intercepted passes. I haven’t thrown many clean ones over the years. There’s been some tipped passes and things of that nature. Those are the ones that are the most disappointing. I think on the one on Sunday, I was looking off the safety down the middle and just missed the throw.”
Incredibly, Rodgers is in his 13th season as the Packers’ starter and has had only two double-digit interception seasons: 2010, when he threw 11 during the year the Packers won Super Bowl XLV, and 2008, when he threw 13 in his first year as the starter. For comparison, his predecessor, Brett Favre, threw 286 interceptions in his 16 years as the Packers starter and never had a season of single-digit INTs.
Despite their four turnovers last week, the Packers still entered the weekend’s games tied with the third-fewest giveaways in the league with nine. The Bears defense, meanwhile, is tied for 19th in the NFL in takeaways with 11.
“I just think you keep doing the same thing,” Rodgers said. “If the process works, you keep doing it. The way I’ve played over the years is, I take care of the football. So it’s a rarity. You have games like that (but) we’ve done a good job. The numbers seem to equal themselves out over the years, over the games. We’re still less than a turnover a game, which is where we want to be on offense.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.
