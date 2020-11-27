3. PICK PARADE

There’s no quarterback in NFL history who has been better at delivering touchdown passes while mitigating the risk of interceptions, so the fact that Aaron Rodgers’ high — for him, anyway — interception total was a topic of conversation at midweek was mildly surprising. But facts are facts, and after throwing just two interceptions in 2018 and four INTs last year, Rodgers enters the final six games of the regular season having already matched last year’s total. His latest interception came in last week’s loss at Indianapolis, where he and center Corey Linsley also lost a fumble on a botched quarterback-center exchange.

“I think at some point you’re going to have some of those happen,” said Rodgers, who has 88 career regular-season interceptions and hasn’t thrown more than seven INTs in a season since 2015, when he threw eight. “In any season, to me it’s about the number of potentially intercepted passes. I haven’t thrown many clean ones over the years. There’s been some tipped passes and things of that nature. Those are the ones that are the most disappointing. I think on the one on Sunday, I was looking off the safety down the middle and just missed the throw.”