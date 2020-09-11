3. MISSIN’ COUSINS

LaFleur has plenty of history with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (above), having been the Washington Redskins’ quarterbacks coach when the team drafted Cousins in the fourth round out of Michigan State — the same year the team picked Baylor’s Robert Griffin III with the No. 2 overall pick.
“We talked about it from the day we drafted him, just his approach to the game is, it’s rare,” LaFleur said. “He does everything in his power to be at his best and you could see that early on in the process, just the amount of time that he would spend post-practice, the amount of time that he would spend in the film room, just watching tape, the types of questions he would come back on a daily basis (with). And, he’s got elite arm talent. The guy’s a natural thrower, he can hang in the pocket, he can make very tight-window throws, so it’s definitely not a shock to me that he’s progressed to being the kind of quarterback that he is today.”
Nevertheless, Cousins hasn’t always been good enough in his matchups with the Packers, with his teams going 2-3-1 against them (including playoffs) in games he’s started. And for as good as Cousins was statistically last season, when he threw for 3,603 yards with 26 touchdowns and just six interceptions for a passer rating of 107.4, he was just 30 for 63 for 352 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions (55.8 rating) against Green Bay.
“You’re aware of how you need to be better,” Cousins said. “I think they did a great job defensively. We’ve got to have a great plan and we have to go execute that plan. We can’t afford to waste plays or make mistakes or turn the ball over. It’s about many of the same things it’s always about — protecting the football, running the football, time of possession. If you do those things, you give yourself a chance against a really good defense.”
