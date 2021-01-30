3. Mike Smith

Résumé: Now — Packers outside linebackers coach. Previously — The 39-year-old Smith, who played for Ryan and Pettine in Baltimore, broke into NFL coaching working for them with the Jets in 2010. He spent three seasons on the Kansas City Chiefs’ staff before Pettine and LaFleur brought him to Green Bay in 2019.

Quote, unquote: “I’m always going to be honest. If something doesn’t look right, it ain’t right, guys. So, I’ve got to sit back and say, ‘This is not good enough. I didn’t do a good enough job,’” Smith said earlier this month. “The film never lies. I’m not coaching junior high or high school or even college kids. These are grown men and that’s part of this business. You’re a reflection of me. If it’s not dominance, then it’s on me. I’m hard to be satisfied and be pleased, my wife would probably tell you.”