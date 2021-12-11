3. MANY UNHAPPY RETURNS

Someone asked LaFleur at midweek whether he’s getting as much out of the kickoff and punt return units, and it was impressive that LaFleur didn’t greet the question with an eye roll, given the obvious answer to the question: No.
The Packers entered the weekend 29th in the league in kickoff return average (18.2 yards per return) and 28th in punt return average (5.9 yards per return) — and those rankings actually improved even though they didn’t play last week. (Green Bay was 30th in kickoff return average and dead last in punt return average before last week’s games.)
Rookie running back Kylin Hill was showing improvement as the kickoff returner before his season-ending knee injury at Arizona on Oct. 28, and when his replacement, Malik Taylor, suffered an abdominal injury, rookie third-round pick Amari Rodgers (above) added the kickoff return duties to his punt return role. With Taylor expected to return to action this week, he figures to regain the kickoff return job.
Rodgers, meanwhile, continues to look reticent and indecisive, and in windy conditions against the Rams, special teams coordinator Mo Drayton went to veteran Randall Cobb to replace him. Cobb, though, promptly muffed the first punt he saw, resulting in a turnover. With Cobb now sidelined following surgery for a core muscle injury, Rodgers appears to be the best option — even with his struggles.
“I’m very encouraged by where he’s going,” Drayton said. “At the end of the day, he is still a rookie. There’s a maturation process that has to take place. It is taking place. We’re pleased with his progression, but we want more. We’re always going to want more, because this team needs more and we deserve more.”
