3. LAYING IT ON THE LINE

While both teams spent the week downplaying the significance of Tampa Bay’s 38-10 victory over the Packers on Oct. 18 at Raymond James Stadium — the Packers in hopes of the results being different this time around; the Bucs in an effort to combat overconfidence — there’s no denying that the game was easily the Packers’ worst offensive performance of the year.

Rodgers, who went on to finish the regular season with 48 touchdown passes, only five interceptions and an NFL-best 121.5 passer rating, threw a pair of interceptions — including a pick-6 that cornerback Jamel Dean returned 32 yards for a touchdown after the Packers got out to a 10-0 lead and finished the game with his worst passer rating of the season (35.4). He completed just 16 of 35 passes for 160 yards without a touchdown — the only game all season in which Rodgers failed to throw a touchdown pass.

While Rodgers’ interceptions weren’t thrown under massive duress, he was under siege most of the game, even before first-team All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered broken ribs on the opening possession of the third quarter.