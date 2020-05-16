3. JOHNSON

The Johnson name is synonymous with hockey in Wisconsin. As coach, Bob made men's hockey the most popular sport at UW in the 1970s, winning three NCAA titles. He also coached Team USA in the 1976 Olympics and for six seasons in the NHL, winning a Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991. Sons Mark (above) and Peter played for Bob at UW, and Mark remains the all-time leading goal scorer in school history with 125 in three seasons, including an NCAA title in 1977. Of course, Mark is best known as the leading scorer on the United States' "Miracle on Ice," gold-medal-winning team in the 1980 Winter Olympics before embarking on an 11-year NHL career. In recent years, he has coached the UW women's team to five national titles, taking a year off to coach the USA Olympic women's team in 2010. Mark's son Patrick and daughter Mikayla also played hockey for UW. Peter played on UW's NCAA championship team in 1981.