3. JOBS ON THE LINE

With one fewer preseason game than in past years because of the expanded 17-game regular-season schedule, that’s one fewer opportunity for players on the roster bubble to impress.
“There’s a lot of opportunity for those spots. That’s the exciting thing,” Aaron Rodgers said. “Every year, there’s 35-40 spots that seem to be pretty locked up. That leaves for that 13-18 range of players that can make a roster spot.”
In addition to the wide receivers Rodgers has been watching and the competition on the offensive line, there’s the No. 3 running back competition (rookie seventh-round pick Kylin Hill, above, appears to be ahead of Patrick Taylor and Dexter Williams), the safety competition (Vernon Scott and Henry Black lead Christian Uphoff and Innis Gaines) and the cornerback battle (the acquisition of Isaac Yiadom adds an intriguing layer).
With most starters expected to be held out of this game as they were against the Texans, general manager Brian Gutekunst will have lots of snaps to evaluate when it comes to these and other roster battles.
“I feel really good about our football team. I really do,” Gutekunst said. “I feel good about the guys we’ve held (out). It kind of pulls you in both directions. There’s part of you that just wants to get to the season and get started because you feel you have a good squad. At the same time, you know how much work needs to be done and there’s some evaluation that needs to take place. You’re kind of right in the middle there.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.