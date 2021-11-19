3. JEFFERSON’S MOVIN’ ON UP

Matt LaFleur may not go as in-depth into scouting draft prospects as Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst obviously does, but the third-year head coach did have his eye on one guy during the 2020 NFL Draft that he thought would supercharge his offense: LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (above).
“I mean, I loved him coming out,” LaFleur said at midweek. “He was just a dynamic playmaker — and he’s proven that in this league.”
That Jefferson has. Taken by the Vikings at No. 22 overall — four picks before the Packers took Utah State quarterback Jordan Love after trading up from No. 30 — Jefferson caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie last season, and through nine games this year, he’s caught 55 passes for 775 yards and four TDs.
“That there’s nothing that he cannot do,” LaFleur said. “He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands or down the field. In the short to intermediate game, he can break people off. He plays extremely fast. He’s got a great body lean. Great hands. I just think that he’s a great competitor.”
That’s how Aaron Rodgers, LaFleur’s quarterback, felt, too, going into the draft, having said multiple times that he was smitten with Jefferson. It’s hard not to imagine what the Packers offense might look like had Gutekunst traded up higher than No. 22 and added Jefferson to pair with Davante Adams.
“Talented guy,” Rodgers said of Jefferson. “Very polished route running. He has top-end speed, so he threatens you with his speed downfield, but a great intermediate route runner, really good hands, can do it all, good after the catch. I mean, that's how he was in college at LSU — made a bunch of big plays. He’s got the total package: Speed, athleticism after the catch, great hands.”
Added Adams: “I see a six-year vet when I watch him play. I haven’t seen anybody come in in a while and play the way that he’s playing right now. He really strikes me as somebody that has it figured out, whatever that means. Because I wasn’t playing that fast in my first and second year. Last year, he already looked like he’d already been playing for four years at that point. I truly hope that it doesn’t look like what it’s been looking like the past few weeks against us because it’s definitely fun to watch.”
Told of Adams’ praise, Jefferson said, “That’s an honor coming from him, considering he’s one of the best receivers in the league if not the (best). I’m definitely honored to get that compliment from him.”
