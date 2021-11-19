3. JEFFERSON’S MOVIN’ ON UP

“Talented guy,” Rodgers said of Jefferson. “Very polished route running. He has top-end speed, so he threatens you with his speed downfield, but a great intermediate route runner, really good hands, can do it all, good after the catch. I mean, that's how he was in college at LSU — made a bunch of big plays. He’s got the total package: Speed, athleticism after the catch, great hands.”

Added Adams: “I see a six-year vet when I watch him play. I haven’t seen anybody come in in a while and play the way that he’s playing right now. He really strikes me as somebody that has it figured out, whatever that means. Because I wasn’t playing that fast in my first and second year. Last year, he already looked like he’d already been playing for four years at that point. I truly hope that it doesn’t look like what it’s been looking like the past few weeks against us because it’s definitely fun to watch.”

Told of Adams’ praise, Jefferson said, “That’s an honor coming from him, considering he’s one of the best receivers in the league if not the (best). I’m definitely honored to get that compliment from him.”

Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.