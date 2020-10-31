3. JEFFERSON AIRPLANE TAKES OFF

Justin Jefferson (above) had a couple of pre-draft fans in Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and safety Adrian Amos. And while neither of them said during the week that they wished the Vikings rookie wide receiver was on their roster instead of their rivals’, Jefferson's play so far this season has impressed.

“I liked him coming out of college and now they’re just giving him the ball more,” Amos said, pointing to how Jefferson had just two catches for 26 yards in the Packers’ 43-34 win at U.S. Bank Stadium in the Sept. 13 season opener. “They’re giving him opportunities to make plays and he’s been making them.”

That he has. In the five games since then, Jefferson has had three 100-yard games — seven receptions for 175 yards against Tennessee, four catches for 103 yards against Houston and nine catches for 166 yards against Atlanta before the Vikings’ bye last week.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur saw plenty of Jefferson while scouting the Texans’ defensive tape before the Packers played at Houston last Sunday, and he also was impressed.