3. JEFFERSON AIRPLANE TAKES OFF

Justin Jefferson (above) had a couple of pre-draft fans in Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and safety Adrian Amos. And while neither of them said during the week that they wished the Vikings rookie wide receiver was on their roster instead of their rivals’, Jefferson's play so far this season has impressed.
“I liked him coming out of college and now they’re just giving him the ball more,” Amos said, pointing to how Jefferson had just two catches for 26 yards in the Packers’ 43-34 win at U.S. Bank Stadium in the Sept. 13 season opener. “They’re giving him opportunities to make plays and he’s been making them.”
That he has. In the five games since then, Jefferson has had three 100-yard games — seven receptions for 175 yards against Tennessee, four catches for 103 yards against Houston and nine catches for 166 yards against Atlanta before the Vikings’ bye last week.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur saw plenty of Jefferson while scouting the Texans’ defensive tape before the Packers played at Houston last Sunday, and he also was impressed.
“This guy is going to be a legitimate No. 1 receiver in the league if he isn’t already,” LaFleur said. “I mean, he’s explosive, you can tell he’s a smart football player, he’s got great hands, he’s tough, he’s competitive. I think they’ve got themselves a really good player in him.”
Jefferson has put up those numbers despite the inconsistent play of quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has gone from having a strong statistical 2019 (3,603 yards, 69.1% completion rate, 26 touchdowns, six interceptions, 107.4 rating) to a horrendous 2020 (1,475 yards, 64.6% completion rate, 11 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 88.1 rating).
In case you’re wondering, the Vikings took Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick, four picks before the Packers took quarterback Jordan Love. They would have had to trade up even higher to get Jefferson to pair with their established No. 1 wideout, Davante Adams.
“He’s a great kid, he loves football. He’s got excellent speed, he’s got good releases on his routes,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “The thing that kind of, for me, sets him apart is he’ll go up and catch the ball in traffic and contested catches. He’s really, really good at adjusting to the ball and making catches. He’s got great hands.”
