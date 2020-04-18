3. James Lofton, WR, Stanford (No. 6, 1978)

For all of Lofton's talent — he was named All-Pro four times and broke Don Hutson's team record of 488 career receptions, finishing with 530 — he found himself on some of the Packers’ most mediocre teams. The Packers went just 59-75-3 during Lofton's career in Green Bay, and he wound up burnishing his Pro Football Hall of Fame résumé with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Raiders. But from the moment he arrived at training camp as a rookie, quarterback Lynn Dickey knew the Packers had someone special.

“Lew would stop the projector after running just a second or two of the play, just the start of the play, and say, ‘What's the coverage?' And there'd be this voice in the back of the room that would yell out the coverage immediately. And then Lew would go on to the next play and do the same thing. ‘What's the coverage?' And boom, again, somebody would yell it out from the back of the room. Finally, I turned to one of the other veterans and said, ‘Who is that back there?' I mean, we were in the second day of training camp. And he said, ‘That's the rookie, Lofton. He already knows the whole playbook. All the defenses. Everything.' I thought, `Jiminy, I've never been around a rookie like that.’