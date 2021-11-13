3. INSIDE JOB

For years, the most obvious, glaring weakness in the Packers defense — no matter who the coordinator was, no matter what style of scheme they ran — was at inside linebacker. Suddenly, it’s become perhaps the strongest position on that side of the ball with veteran De’Vondre Campbell, the NFC’s October defensive player of the month, and second-year man Krys Barnes (above), who had a team-high nine tackles — including one of the best goal-line stops you’ll see — last week against the Chiefs.
“They’re playing great ball,” said veteran safety Adrian Amos, who lines up behind the duo. “They’re playing fast. They’re both moving. And we’re getting that between all of us — that chemistry. As the games go on, it allows everybody to play a little bit faster, a little bit faster, when you gain that chemistry and everybody’s understanding what everybody wants to do, how everybody likes to play.”
Added Barnes: “It doesn’t matter who’s out there. We all have great chemistry. It just happened to be me and De’Vondre.”
Barnes is just being modest. LaFleur called his performance against Kansas City “outstanding,” and while LaFleur loves to preach about the importance of everyone doing “their 1/11th,” having two reliable, active inside linebackers has been the game-changer for a group that entered the week ranked in the top 10 in both total defense and scoring defense.
“Every position that you play on the football field, you’ve got to have awareness and instincts. (But) I think linebacker instincts and awareness are probably the hardest things,” said defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who has spent most of his career coaching inside linebackers. “I can be the greatest inside linebacker coach on the planet, I can’t teach you how to have awareness and how to have instincts. You either have it or you don’t.”
