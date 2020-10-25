3. HE'S BAAAACK?

While the outcome of last week’s loss to the Buccaneers was in no way a good thing for wide receiver Davante Adams (above), just being back on the field after missing two games with a hamstring injury was a small victory.

“I feel like myself. I told you guys I wouldn't step on that field until I felt 100%, and I felt great in that game,” said Adams, who led the Packers in receptions (six) and receiving yards (61) while being targeted a team-high 10 times during an unproductive day through the air.

“So, there were a lot of good things to take from it, but the big picture just kind of overshadows everything right now. It’s a failure if you don’t win the game. But there’s definitely some moral victories, there’s some small things that we can take and use that as momentum propelling us forward for this week.”