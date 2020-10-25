3. HE'S BAAAACK?

While the outcome of last week’s loss to the Buccaneers was in no way a good thing for wide receiver Davante Adams (above), just being back on the field after missing two games with a hamstring injury was a small victory.
“I feel like myself. I told you guys I wouldn't step on that field until I felt 100%, and I felt great in that game,” said Adams, who led the Packers in receptions (six) and receiving yards (61) while being targeted a team-high 10 times during an unproductive day through the air.
“So, there were a lot of good things to take from it, but the big picture just kind of overshadows everything right now. It’s a failure if you don’t win the game. But there’s definitely some moral victories, there’s some small things that we can take and use that as momentum propelling us forward for this week.”
That’s especially true for Adams, who pushed hard to play in the team’s pre-bye Oct. 5 game against Atlanta and took to Twitter when he was informed the morning of the game that he was being held out to give the hamstring another week to heal. After a blockbuster opener against Minnesota (14 receptions, 156 yards, two touchdowns), he caught just three passes for 36 yards against Detroit in Week 2 before the hamstring injury.
For his part, Adams said he won’t press even after last season, when he missed four games with a turf toe injury, then came back and saw the offense struggle more with him in the lineup than it did without him.
“It’s not like, ‘Oh, we want to shut the critics up so we’re going to go out there and play a good game.’ That’s never been the mentality of this team,” Adams said. “When you start worrying about the outside, then you mess up during a game and that’s where your mind is, rather than being about fixing the issue and getting ready for the next play. We’ve got that next play, next snap, next game mentality, and that’s the way to go about it.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.
