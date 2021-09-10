3. GOODBYE BREES, HELLO JAMEIS

For the first time since 2005, the Packers will face a Saints team that won’t be quarterbacked by Drew Brees, who retired after last season and has moved to NBC Sports — apparently with a new-and-improved hairline. He’s been replaced by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston (above), who beat out ex-Packers training-camp quarterback Taysom Hill for the job after spending last season as a backup to Brees. Winston came to New Orleans after the Buccaneers opted not to re-sign him and brought Tom Brady in instead.

In 2019, his last year as a starter, Winston led the NFL in passing yards (5,109) while becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 30 or more touchdown passes (33) and 30 or more interceptions (30) while the Bucs went 7-9.

“You’re playing against two different quarterbacks, but it’s the same scheme, (or a) similar scheme,” Packers safety Adrian Amos said. “I actually have a lot of respect for Winston. Anybody that can throw for 5,000 yards and 33 touchdowns, he has all the ability in the world. So you have to respect that.”

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Joe Barry said his group still has to prepare for Hill, who will make cameo appearances at quarterback while lining up all over the field.