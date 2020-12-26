3. GETTING HIS KICKS

After making a critical 51-yard field goal during the fourth quarter against the Panthers — accounting for the Packers’ only second-half points — veteran kicker Mason Crosby (above) is two games away from a perfect season on field-goal attempts. (He’s missed three extra points going 50-for-53 on the season.) The clutch kick against the Panthers came six days after he drilled a 57-yarder indoors at Detroit to keep the Lions’ comeback at bay.

“I don't know if I want to pick one,” Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga replied when asked which kick was more impressive. “They were both huge for us, especially in that situation in the game. The 57-yarder at the end there was big. (But) they were both huge for us. That 51-yarder, when it's colder like that, the ball doesn't travel as well. They were both impressive and both huge for us. Mason continues to come up big and we’ve got all the confidence in the world in him.”