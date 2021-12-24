3. GETTING DEFENSIVE

If you’re among those passionate Packers fans who are feeling an alarming déjà vu vibe of past defenses who let the team down when the stakes were the highest, you’re not alone. What had been a top-5 outfit just a few weeks ago has started ceding big plays and big point totals to opponents, and while defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s guys have fallen to eighth in total defense (325.8 yards per game) and tied for 10th in scoring defense (21.6 points per game), Barry (above) isn’t panicking.

Asked how he would reassure folks that they’re going to be OK, Barry pointed out the team’s 11-3 record and NFC North title, but offered few concrete answers. He spoke of the grind of December football, the unique offense the Packers faced in the Baltimore Ravens, and downplayed any reasons for worry.

“We’re going to get everybody’s best shot every single week. We’ve had to fight and scratch and claw to find ways to do things. I’m never going to be disappointed in victory because wins are so hard to come by in this league,” Barry replied. “But there were some things that we did (poorly) last week. Up until last week we hadn’t done bonehead things to potentially beat ourselves. And last week, we did that. We were able to survive and make enough plays to win. I don’t want this to be an excuse at all, but I do think when you play against a style of offense like that, you’re playing a college option rules offense, I’m hoping that led into some of the things that were a little bit uncharacteristic of us.”