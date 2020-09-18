3. FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH

Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery was tough on his guys throughout the week of practice, disappointed in the unit’s effort in last Sunday’s win at Minnesota, as the Vikings ran for 134 yards and likely would have hung an even bigger number on the Packers defense had the Vikings not been playing catch-up for much of the game amid Rodgers’ MVP-level passing performance.

Now, the group will be challenged again by 35-year-old Adrian Peterson (above), who caught on with the Lions after being cut by the Washington Football Team on Sept. 4 and finished with 114 total yards from scrimmage (14 carries for 93 yards, three receptions for 21 yards) against the Bears.

“Shoot, he’s got the fountain of youth,” Montgomery said of Peterson. “He still runs like he’s fighting and scratching for every yard that he gets. He’s violent at the point of attack, he’s a great jump cutter. The guy’s a good back. He’s been a good back for a long, long time. And it’s no different this year.”

Stopping him, along with Kerryon Johnson and D’Andre Swift figures to be even harder without Pro Bowl nose tackle Kenny Clark, who left last Sunday’s game with a groin injury and did not practice all week. The Packers ruled Clark out on Friday afternoon.