3. FIELDS’ DAY?

Although frustrated fans would flood Twitter during games with the hashtag #FireCapers, they could always count on former Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers confusing and sometimes embarrassing young quarterbacks, including the Bears’ last first-round QB, Mitchell Trubisky. Now, it’s Justin Fields (above) at quarterback and Barry in charge of taking advantage of his inexperience.
Now, as the Bears continue their search for their next great quarterback while the Packers have basked in three decades of quarterbacking greatness, it’s up to Barry and the Green Bay defense to limit Fields, who comes into his fourth NFL start having completed 51.4% of his passes, thrown one touchdown pass against two interceptions and absorbed 14 sacks (64.5 passer rating) while running for 59 yards and a touchdown thus far.
“The biggest thing is not having a true body of work to study,” Barry said. “I think they’ve done a good job with him, too — taking care of him and protecting him. The talent just pops off the screen that the kid has. He has unbelievable arm strength. He has the athleticism and the mobility and speed. They’re doing a really good job of putting him in positions that he does well.”
Fields admitted he has a long way to go — “I don’t know where I’m at, I’m not worried about where I’m at,” he said at midweek, “I’m just trying to improve every day” — but the Packers defenders see his potential quite clearly.
“Fields, he has all the tools,” Amos said. “He’s big, fast, big arm. He has a small sample size right now. We really have to go in and we have to respect all his ability, and play their offense. He also presents a lot of different things as far as him being able to move and him being fast, and we have to keep our eyes on him when he gets moving around.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.