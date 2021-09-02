3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in George Floyd's death

Leita Walker, a media attorney, said the media wants maximum transparency in all cases, "but especially this one that has the potential to tear the fabric of this community." She said had Chauvin's case ended with a different verdict, the livestream would have helped build public trust.

During the hearing, Gray dropped his earlier request that the state provide all use-of-force reports since July 2016 in which another officer intervened in force used by a colleague, because he is pursuing information from the city himself. An officer's duty to intervene came up often during testimony in Chauvin's trial.

Cahill also denied a defense request to rule that a potential expert witness for the state coerced Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker to change his findings by noting that neck compression was a factor in Floyd's death. Paule said the state failed to take action after prosecutors learned former Washington, D.C., medical examiner Dr. Roger Mitchell threatened to write an op-ed critical of Baker's findings. The state ultimately did not call Mitchell as a witness in Chauvin's case.

"I'm not finding any coercion at all," Cahill said, but he ordered the state to provide the defense with materials about their exchanges with Mitchell, and he said the defense could question Baker about any possible coercion during cross-examination at trial.