3. Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

Another versatile receiver who could give the Packers their first true slot receiver since Randall Cobb, Elijah Moore (above) is undersized (5-foot-9, 178 pounds) and is rough around the edges, needing polish at the next level. But with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and play-making ability, he’s an intriguing possibility. Should he fall out of the first round, Moore would be a player worth considering a trade up for in Round 2 as well.