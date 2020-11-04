3. DOUBLE TROUBLE

Davante Adams isn’t happy about it, but he knew it was coming after his 196-yard performance at Houston on Oct. 25: The days of getting single-covered are over.
“I wouldn’t say I enjoy it, no,” the Packers' three-time Pro Bowl receiver said. “But if it opens things up for the offense and we’re able to be productive, I’ll enjoy it then. I’m always on the side of being able to contribute to the team and help move the ball. Obviously, the more attention they have toward me the more difficult that becomes.”
Last Sunday against Minnesota, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer designed help on Adams on nearly every snap. Adams expects 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to do likewise, so look for the Packers to continue to move Adams around formations as they did last week, when Adams caught three touchdown passes despite otherwise limited production (seven receptions, 53 yards).
“I think coach Saleh is a fantastic coach and I’m sure they’ll have a plan for him,” Rodgers said. “I think it’s important that we find ways to move him around and put him in different spots, so we’re not just putting him inside, backside. He’s been so productive even when he’s doubled most of the game, to have three touchdowns last week is phenomenal. He has to be a focus for every defense that we play.”
For his part, Adams said lining up in inside locations are best for him because it makes it significantly harder for defenses to double him. Whether the 49ers defense can shut him down could decide the game.
“You’ve got a great receiver and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. When you’ve got two players like that, they’re very hard to stop,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “They were hard to stop last year. You can tell both of them are more confident and probably more healthy this year. Whenever those guys are healthy and going, I feel like you always get the same results.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.
