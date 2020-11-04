3. DOUBLE TROUBLE

Davante Adams isn’t happy about it, but he knew it was coming after his 196-yard performance at Houston on Oct. 25: The days of getting single-covered are over.

“I wouldn’t say I enjoy it, no,” the Packers' three-time Pro Bowl receiver said. “But if it opens things up for the offense and we’re able to be productive, I’ll enjoy it then. I’m always on the side of being able to contribute to the team and help move the ball. Obviously, the more attention they have toward me the more difficult that becomes.”

Last Sunday against Minnesota, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer designed help on Adams on nearly every snap. Adams expects 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to do likewise, so look for the Packers to continue to move Adams around formations as they did last week, when Adams caught three touchdown passes despite otherwise limited production (seven receptions, 53 yards).