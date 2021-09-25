3. CONTAINING KITTLE

A week after not having many answers for Detroit’s T.J. Hockenson, the Packers defense must now contend with a tight end who’s even better: The 49ers’ George Kittle (above), whose numbers through two games (eight receptions, 95 yards, no touchdowns) aren’t all that impressive but belie the level of respect the Packers have for the two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

“There’s really nothing that he does bad. Just simply (put), I don’t think you can (stop him),” Barry said. “The way he approaches the game, the way he plays the game, it is full-speed nasty all the time. He does everything violent, he does everything physical, he does everything full speed.

“George, the respect I have for him, being in the (NFC West) division the last four years in L.A. (with the Rams), he’s not a glorified wideout by any means. They put him in three-point stances and ask him to base block the best defensive end on the field. They’ll put him in the backfield and ask him to chip and help tackles in protection. A lot of great tight ends won’t do that because they want to catch the ball and make yards, which he does. But he does everything well.”