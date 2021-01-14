3. CAM CAM DANCE

No one — especially not defensive coordinator Mike Pettine — has forgotten last year’s ignominious exit from the playoffs for the Packers, as the defense ceded a mind-boggling 285 rushing yards to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Championship Game loss. While the Packers were able to put up much greater resistance against the run this season, finishing regular-season play tied for 13th in rushing defense (112.8 yards per game), those Levi’s Stadium demons won’t be exorcised until the group can deliver a shutdown performance in an elimination game like Saturday’s.
“We’re certainly a lot closer to what we want it to look like,” Pettine said at midweek. “The bar is set extremely high and we’re always striving for it. Of course, we feel like we’ve progressed, we’ve trended in the right direction. But you’re only as good as your last performance. What we’ve done getting to this point, when we step on the field on Saturday, means absolutely nothing. If we want to play in the NFC Championship Game, we have to go out and earn it. I think our guys understand that.”
Against the Rams, the task will be to stuff rookie Cam Akers (above), who only had 625 rushing yards in the regular season but was the breakout star of the Rams’ 30-20 NFC Wild Card win at Seattle last Saturday, when he ran 28 times for 131 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 45 yards, giving him 176 total yards from scrimmage, the most by a Rams rookie in their postseason debut in franchise history.
“He’s an explosive back. He’s capable of getting big plays. That’s evident,” LaFleur said. “All you’ve got to do is turn on the tape. He’s a good receiver as well. I just think he does a great job of reading it one gap at a time, being able to stick his foot in the ground and explode.”
One area where the Packers appear to be much improved is in their effort to set the edges against the run. While their star pass rushers, Za’Darius and Preston Smith, love to get after opposing quarterbacks, their passion for the dirty work of hemming in running backs from getting outside wasn’t as intense. But outside linebackers coach Mike Smith believes the duo was much better against Derrick Henry on Dec. 27 and is hoping that was the start of taking that part of their jobs more seriously.
“I wouldn’t say we were bad throughout the year setting the edge, but we obviously had our issues at times,” Smith admitted. “I’m always going to be honest. If something doesn’t look right, (I’ll tell them), ‘It ain’t right, guys. This is not acceptable.' The film never lies. Whatever you put on that film, that’s who you’re going to be. Around this league, you don’t want to be known as somebody that’s not a violent person. This is a violent game. These guys are grown men. I’m not going to sit here and hold your hand and ask you nicely, ‘Can you please do it?’”
