3. CAM CAM DANCE

“He’s an explosive back. He’s capable of getting big plays. That’s evident,” LaFleur said. “All you’ve got to do is turn on the tape. He’s a good receiver as well. I just think he does a great job of reading it one gap at a time, being able to stick his foot in the ground and explode.”

One area where the Packers appear to be much improved is in their effort to set the edges against the run. While their star pass rushers, Za’Darius and Preston Smith, love to get after opposing quarterbacks, their passion for the dirty work of hemming in running backs from getting outside wasn’t as intense. But outside linebackers coach Mike Smith believes the duo was much better against Derrick Henry on Dec. 27 and is hoping that was the start of taking that part of their jobs more seriously.