3. BOBBY’S BACK

Before Sunday’s win over Washington, Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (above) had just 11 receptions for 92 yards on the season. After his four catches for 63 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown, Tonyan — a year removed from catching 11 touchdown passes and being one of the NFC’s biggest Pro Bowl snubs — appears to be back after having limited opportunities earlier in the year.

“That was important, I think, for (Tonyan’s) confidence. Not that it wavered, but it's always good to be able to ball out like that and be able to watch that back,” Rodgers said. “I think there's a lot to be gleaned to be able to watch back your film of positive plays and you having success. We all need it. We all, at different times, need that confidence boost and to be able to go back so recently and see yourself making plays — the plays that you know you're capable of making that you haven't maybe had the opportunities (to make) as many times the first six weeks.”