3. BLOWING IT

LaFleur’s affection for Quinn notwithstanding, he was right early on when he said the Falcons should come into this game 2-1, not 0-3. The reason Atlanta is winless, of course, is the way they have blown significant fourth-quarter leads each of the past two games.

First, it was their 40-39 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, a defeat that came after the Falcons had a 39-24 lead with 7 minutes 57 seconds left in the game. Then came last week, another epic meltdown against the Chicago Bears in which the Falcons blew a 26-10 lead in the fourth quarter and lost, 30-26.

“That’s definitely A-No. 1 as the priority,” Quinn said of closing out games. “For us, it really comes down to all three phases. Whether it’s making the kick at the end or the fourth quarter, (or) if it’s four minutes where we can own the ball and use the clock that way, most importantly, it’s making those plays in the final moments.

“We’re fortunate we’re in those spaces, and now we’ve got to be able to go deliver on them. That was an area of focus for us even before we got into our preparation with Green Bay. We’ve got to make sure that part of our game is in order before we even get into Green Bay. For us to have an extra day allowed us to go into that, so it was important for us to do that.”