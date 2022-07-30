 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $465,000

BETTER THAN NEW - this light and airy home has been lived in for 3 years and has had so many upgrades! New composite deck, additional landscaping, designer light fixtures and ceiling fan, subway tile backsplash in the kitchen and upgraded kitchen appliances, added shelving in the main level mudroom/laundry, insulated garage ceiling, extra large utility sink and basement is plumbed out & ready for an additional bathroom! Great location - just 10 minutes from shops and restaurants in Madison & Sun Prairie!

