3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $749,000

Just completed - Quality built beautiful 2 story home offers bright open floor plan. ML has large open kitchen w/ painted cabinets, quartz countertops & pantry, solid wood floors, private office, gas fireplace, powder bath, screen porch + grilling deck, mudroom & separate laundry. UP with 3 BR & 2 BA, custom tile master shower, walk-in closets. LL has rec room & game room and plenty of room to grow. You can see all the upgrades throughout this home. Westbridge is a highly sought after subdivision with community swimming pool, parks, and walking paths. You don't want to miss this listing and it won't last!