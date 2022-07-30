3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $729,900

Est completion October 2022. Brand new 3+ bedroom, 3 bath home by Ganser Construction. Premium lot with beautiful views! Open concept interior boasts chef’s kitchen & walk in pantry. Vaulted dining with high windows and custom wood ceiling! Vaulted great room with high windows and gas fireplace. Other premium features & finishes include Andersen windows, quartz countertops, spacious main floor office, Lennox dual-zone HVAC, engineered wood floors, covered front porch and more! Private Owners suite has walk-in-closet and tile shower w/body sprays. Finished LL family/media room and two bedrooms w/full bath. 3-car attached garage.