3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $69,000

Well cared for mobile home on corner lot in a rural mobile park setting yet close to Madison. One stall garage + storage/workshop. Home consists of an open living, dining, kitchen area with fireplace and ample cupboard and counter space. Bathroom includes jetted tub/shower and good sized vanity. This home has ample closet space throughout. Purchase of home is contingent on park approval. Park has a low $500 monthly park fee. A remodeled and well cared for home.