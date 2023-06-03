Brand-new, custom-built ranch home in the new Arboretum Village neighborhood. Close to parks, outdoor skate-park, ice skating rink, with easy access to Madison, Middleton, & Sun Prairie. Step inside and you’re immediately greeted with a large foyer, beautiful french doors leading to an office, vaulted ceilings, elegant floors & lighting, and an open-concept kitchen, dining, and living area. Large kitchen space equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom-built cabinetry. Modern primary bathroom includes tiled walk-in shower, walk-in closet, & dual sink vanity. Massive walk-out basement ready to be finished with two legal bedrooms, a rec room, and bathroom. Nice size yard with new landscaping, fresh sod and seeding. Too many great features to list, must see!