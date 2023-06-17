Brand-new, custom-built ranch home! Close to parks, an outdoor skate-park, and shopping. Step inside to beautiful vaulted ceilings, elegant floors & lighting, and an open-concept kitchen/dining/living area. French doors leading to an office. Walk out to freshly stained deck overlooking a large back yard. Massive kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom-built cabinetry. Practical mud room with laundry hookups & tons of storage. Primary bedroom has tray ceiling, bathroom with tiled walk-in shower, & walk-in closet. Walk-out basement with 2,000 sq ft waiting to be finished with 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom, and rec room. Quality construction features enhanced insulation, basement waterproofing system with 30 year warranty, energy efficient ceiling joists, & more!