Welcome to this stunning 3-bedroom, 3 and 1/2 bath home nestled in Waunakee. Built in 2021, this immaculate property offers a contemporary and inviting atmosphere. The main floor boasts a modern kitchen with sleek stainless steel appliances and a spacious living area. With a finished basement and solid core doors throughout, this home offers ample space and a touch of elegance. The two-car garage provides convenient parking, while the front porch offers a cozy spot to relax. Adjacent to a beautiful park, this residence also offers easy access to downtown Waunakee, where you can enjoy local amenities. With its prime location, it's just a short 20-minute drive to both Madison and the airport. Premium window blinds and a natural gas grill complete this move-in-ready home
3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Events and closings scheduled for the Fourth of July.
Spare Time Madison will feature bowling, escape rooms and laser tag near the West Towne Mall.
The income tax cuts Evers signed will provide a $175 million income tax cut, far less than the $3.5 billion cut Republicans proposed.
The Woodman's grocery store on Madison's East Side is undergoing a $4 million remodeling project.
The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year…