3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $515,000

Beautiful 6-Acre Horse Property! The 3-stall barn w/ tack rm has plenty of space for tractor & outdoor/shop tools & toys. The 3 Bdrm/2.5 Bath ranch sits back from the road off your own paved drive & gets great natural light. Step into the foyer w/ coat closet & find a bright & inviting LR, plus a large eat-in kitchen complete w/ pantry & big utility closet. Three spacious Bdrms, all w/ large closets, w/ Primary Bdrm having a nicely updated bath & Bdrms 2 & 3 each have enough space for more than one bed, or either could make a great home office. The family rm walks out to back yard patio & features a cozy wood fireplace. The LL has exposed walk-out to patio, large rec rm w/ dry bar/small fridge, & pool/pp table. Plus gym area that could easily be made into a 4th Bdrm.