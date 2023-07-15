Welcome to this stunning 3-bedroom, 3 and 1/2 bath home nestled in Waunakee. Built in 2021, this immaculate property offers a contemporary and inviting atmosphere. The main floor boasts a modern kitchen with sleek stainless steel appliances and a spacious living area. With a finished basement and solid core doors throughout, this home offers ample space and a touch of elegance. The two-car garage provides convenient parking, while the front porch offers a cozy spot to relax. Adjacent to a beautiful park, this residence also offers easy access to downtown Waunakee, where you can enjoy local amenities. With its prime location, it's just a short 20-minute drive to both Madison and the airport. Premium window blinds and a natural gas grill complete this move-in-ready home
3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $499,000
