Showing begin 8/27. Better than new! This stylish open concept home was just completed in Nov 21 and features many tasteful upgrades, amenities & personal touches that are not typically found in the builder spec homes. The kitchen boasts a large island with breakfast bar, custom kitchen cabinetry with crown molding & under cabinet lighting, tile backsplash, upgraded plumbing fixtures, quartz countertops with undermount sink & stainless steel appliances with gas range. Other amenities include upgraded plumbing & lighting fixtures, window blinds throughout the home, sodded front yard, 9' ceilings & LVP flooring on the 1st floor, & a cozy gas fireplace with tile surround.
3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $429,900
