SPACIOUS RANCH on ALMOST HALF ACRE abutting nostalgic airstrip. No backdoor neighbors, wide open spaces! Mike Simon quality construction, best bones in town. Need room? Nearly 1800 sqft main floor w great layout, gas fireplace, generous BR sizes, 3-season porch off kitchen/den. Patio doors off sunken LR & MBR to wood deck, concrete patio, huge backyard. 1400+ more fin sqft in lower level (total 3226) w pool table, ping pong, laundry, await your customization - giant rec room? theater? 4th BR? (egress feasible), workshop/crafts. Update & personalize to your tastes. Closets, cabinets, shelving galore, 3 full baths, walk-in closet, extra-depth garage. Move-in ready. Sellers inherited property after 30 yrs of light snowbird use. 10 yr old roof. Newer concrete driveway. Furnishings negotiable.
3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $423,500
